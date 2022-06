WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren LGBTQ+ community celebrated Pride in the Valley on Saturday.

WKBN’s Desirae Gostlin passed out candy during the parade as part of the Club Switch float.

The event is put on by Full Spectrum Community Outreach and hundreds attended.

This year’s turnout was better than last year — many said concerns over COVID kept them from attending last year’s event.

The official after party is in Youngstown at Club Switch at 7 p.m.