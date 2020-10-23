Warren business helps women dealing with breast cancer

They have certified fitters to help women get the correct items after a lumpectomy, mastectomy or with breast abnormalities

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – People have been wearing pink all month in order to raise awareness about issues surrounding breast cancer for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Unique Boutique in Warren provides support to women before and after surgery.

They have certified fitters to help women get the correct items after a lumpectomy, mastectomy or with breast abnormalities.

A proper fitting has many benefits, including health benefits and a morale boost.

“We fit professionally. We are licensed fitters, and our goal is to make everyone feel whole,” said Jennifer Richards of Unique Boutique.

“When they have their surgeries, they kinda feel incomplete. They don’t feel as feminine anymore. Our goal is to get them into product that makes them feel like themselves again, which in turn helps the healing process,” said Linda Mangle, also of Unique Boutique.

Unique Boutique also has a gift shot area because most women usually bring a friend or family member with them

