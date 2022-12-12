WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A number of organizations will benefit from a Trumbull County company’s annual coat donation.

Berk Enterprises bought new winter coats which will keep children, youth and adults warm all winter long.

The donation included 400 adult sizes, 400 youth-sized and 100 children’s sizes. Berk also bought 600 new scarves to go along with the costs.

Berk Enterprises has been around for over 50 years and is putting the new coats in the hands of trusted organizations like Warren and Niles city schools, the Warren Rescue Mission, and the St. Vincent Depaul Society, just to name a few.

Rob Berk

“It’s something that Burke has been doing for a long time to give back to the community. It’s been good to us, so we have to be good to help the people back in return,” Rob Berk said.

“It’s a lot of fun for the employees, but I think especially this time around the holidays, we’re always thinking of people in need and it’s very fulfilling for me having all of these coats that children are going to be able to enjoy,” Reilly Berk said.

Berk is donating the coats to all of its charitable partners in the next week so they can pass them out.