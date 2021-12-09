WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police and schools officials are investigating a threat made to a bus aide.

According to a police report, a bus aide reported to authorities that she was threatened by a 10-year-old student and his mother.

The incident was reported to have begun Tuesday on a community bus as students were being dropped off.

The aide said a 10-year-old student verbally abused the bus driver and then began verbally abusing the aide and spit on her when he was told to sit down, the report stated.

The next day at the child’s bus stop, his mother came out and started yelling at the aide and threatening to assault her, according to the report.

The report also stated that the child joined his mother in making threats against the aide saying that she (his mother) was going to “kick her a**” and that he was going to shoot her.

The aide said that the interaction was recorded on the bus video system.

Police advised McGuffey school administrators about the situation, and the incident is now under investigation.