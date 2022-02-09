WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners have decided two county-owned buildings should be demolished.

After some disagreement over who should be credited with getting the buildings on the demolition list, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the decision.

This is for the former Wean Building on North Park Avenue and the 4-H Building at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.

William Hart, head of building and vehicle maintenance, said the Wean Building poses a public safety risk.

“This is a bigger threat here because at the fairgrounds it’s secluded. This is wide open to homeless people,” Hart said.

Hart says with the mold, standing water, and methane gas the building’s demolition is long overdue. He says he’s happy commissioners decided it should be torn down.