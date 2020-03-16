Warren brothers’ feud ends in ‘hugout’ as officer is assaulted

A feud between two brothers over the weekend in Warren would have ended peacefully until police say one of them decided to turn on officers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A feud between two brothers over the weekend in Warren would have ended peacefully until police say one of them decided to turn on officers.

According to a police report, officers were called about 8:20 p.m. Sunday to a house in the 800 block of Tod Ave. NW on reports of a fight.

When officers got there, they learned that two brothers had been fighting and one of them had a bloody lip.

Neither of the men wanted to press charges and told police the fight was over and that the one brothers would leave.

The brothers began embracing and continued “hugging it out” until an officer prompted them to “commence their goodbyes” so the situation could be completely over, according to the police report.

At that time, one of the brothers, 29-year-old Justin Torres, started yelling at police saying, “F*** you! I know my second amendment rights, this is my house. I will do what I want.” the report stated.

According to the police report, Torres continued to yell at officers and ordered a woman at the scene to go inside and get his gun. He resisted officers as they tried to put him in the cruiser and at one point spit into an officer’s face.

Once inside the cruiser, Torres began kicking and screaming, the report stated.

Torres was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of domestic violence, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing.