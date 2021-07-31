Warren bikers ride to end violence

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A stop the violence bike run happened in Warren Saturday.

Brothers Against Violence put the event together. Riders met up at Third Christian Church at 11 a.m. before taking off. Motorcycles, scooters and cars all took part.

The event aimed to spread awareness and call for an end to violence.

“We just want the city to come together. We want people to understand that Warren is against violence in the city and this includes all types of violence and we just want our city to come together to prevent violence and bring awareness,” said organizer Beverly Hall.