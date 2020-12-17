Warren bar called ‘nuisance’ temporarily boarded up after continued complaints

Court documents show a subsequent raid of the bar resulted in the seizure of alcohol, drugs, and firearms

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in the City of Warren have taken action against a bar they call a nuisance, closing it, at least for now.

The Premier on N. Park Avenue was boarded up and shut down on Wednesday after the city received a temporary restraining order against it.

City Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa posted a “no trespassing” sign on the door and neighbors are relieved.

“I’m happy, I’m ecstatic. It’s gonna put a lot of peace of mind in the whole entire neighborhood,” said Kimberly Gunter, who lives nearby.

The bar’s closure comes after an emergency hearing Wednesday morning where the city presented their case, citing a number of complaints plus violent and illegal activity.

“Most recently on November 13, there was an after-hours party that was had here. Undercover agents arrived, made a purchase of alcohol — the establishment does not possess a liquor license,” Cantalamessa said.

Court documents reveal a subsequent raid on the same day resulted in the seizure of alcohol, drugs and firearms from inside the bar.

“We felt confident at this juncture to be able to go forward with our case in court, that it would be demonstrative enough to show a laundry list of violations and calls for service that would warrant the court to award us, at the very minimum, a temporary restraining order to board it up and close it,” Cantalamessa said.

A hearing to determine whether or not The Premier will permanently stay closed is scheduled for next week.