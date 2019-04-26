Man charged after shooting at woman's car in Warren

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Warren man who identified himself to police as a bail bondsman was charged after police say he shot out the tire of a client he was trying to chase down.

According to a police report, officers were called about 4:11 p.m. Thursday to the parking lot of the Trumbull Plaza on Parkman Road on reports of a disturbance. At the same time, officers got a call from Stephen Simpson who said he was trying to apprehend a woman outside of the old Super Sparkle Market when he shot out her car tire.

Simpson and investigating officers gathered at the police station to make a report and that's where they arrested Simpson on charges of felonious assault and discharging a firearm with city limits.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.