WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — City council unanimously passed legislation allocating American Rescue Plan money to each of Warren’s 10 city council members.

Each member will get $500,000 to spend at their discretion while still following the regulations of the ARP.

Warren received $28.6 million of ARP money.

Suggestions on how to spend it can be submitted until Friday, June 3. The form can be found here.