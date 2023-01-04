WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority is planning to demolish the Riverview Apartment building on Tod Avenue in Warren.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development approved TMHA’s request to tear down the building back in October.

Last month, TMHA stopped accepting housing applications for the building.

TMHA Executive Director Donald Emerson says it would be cost-prohibitive to fully rehabilitate the 152-unit building that was built in the 1960s. Estimates to do so came in at over $15 million.

Emerson says only a few units are unoccupied. Tenants who live there will either be given an opportunity to move to another TMHA property or a voucher for housing.

“I highly doubt that we will get to demolition this year. The focus for us remains on getting these residents taken care of. First, we gotta make sure they are all housed,” said TMHA Executive Director Donald Emerson.

Emerson says the hope is to have everyone moved out of the building by the fall. The nearby building on Buckeye Street will not be torn down at this point.