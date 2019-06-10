Warren announces 1st Pride Parade and Festival

WARREN, Ohio, (WKBN) – BCC Full Spectrum Community Outreach Center announced Warren’s first Pride Parade and Festival Monday.

Pride in the Valley will be on Saturday, June 22 at Courthouse Square.

The event will be from 12:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. and feature performances by local bands, singers and drag performers. There will also be vendors, carnival games and more.

The Central Outreach Wellness Center will provide free health screenings.

This is hosted by Full Spectrum Community Outreach which is for people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, questioning, intersex, asexual and more.

For more information, go to www.prideinthevalley.org.

Youngstown is holding a Pride Parade on June 29. For more information go to our events page or their Facebook page.