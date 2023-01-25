WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — At Warren City Council Wednesday night members voted unanimously to move forward with building permanent restrooms at the Amphitheater.

There will be two restroom locations. The city council will provide First News with a rendering of what those will look like.

Currently, the city rents out port-a-potties for events in the warmer months.

The entire project is estimated to cost a little more than $1.2 million.

“Our promoters and other people who rent the amphitheater has had that expense of renting port-a-potties, which, as we said before, most people do not enjoy using, especially women,” said Helen Rucker, Councilwoman at large.

The restrooms will be bid out to contractors before construction can begin.