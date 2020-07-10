Warrants issued for men wanted in 2 Youngstown shootings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police this week got warrants from the municipal court for suspects in two recent shootings in Youngstown.

Laronnie Franklin, 36, is charged with two counts of felonious assault and shooting into a habitation for a shooting about 6:50 a.m. Monday that wounded a man in the leg in the 200 block of East Florida Avenue.

Reports said police were called first after a gunshot sensor picked up gunfire. They were told while they were on the way that a man had been shot.

Related Content Youngstown police investigate 3 shootings

Police found the victim in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound, reports said.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said Franklin shot at both the victim and the victim’s mother at their home, but a motive is not yet clear.

Also charged with felonious assault for a July 3 shooting in a 1058 Eastway Drive parking lot is James Tubbs, 23.

Reports said Tubbs and another man had a minor traffic accident about 12:35 a.m. July 3 in the parking lot. When the other man got out of his car to get insurance information, Tubbs punched him in the mouth, according to the report.

The man then tried to drive away down McGuffey Road, but Tubbs fired several shots at his car, reports said.

The man was not injured but his car was hit twice by bullets, reports said.