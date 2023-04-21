CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – There are now arrest warrants for the Campbell couple who had been at the center of an animal cruelty case.

Shawn and Courtney Kline entered guilty pleas in January in Campbell Court over the treatment of their pet pot-belly pig named Oreo.

At the time, they were each given 30-day jail sentences and were allowed to self-report to jail but neither has done that, according to police.

An arrest warrant for Shawn Kline was issued last month and one was issued Friday for his wife.

Oreo remains in the care of an animal sanctuary in Portage County.