Warrants issued for 2 charged with abuse of corpse in Sharon

Arrest warrants have been issued for two people wanted in a death investigation in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Arrest warrants have been issued for two people wanted in a death investigation in Sharon.

Police say James Clarke, 32, and Samantha Gregory, 24, are charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The body of Dwyane Jordan was found in a vacant house on September 24 in the 1000 block of Baldwin Avenue.

Police believe Jordan, Gregory and Clarke were at the house on September 22, when Jordan died. A cause of death was not listed in the criminal complaint, but investigators were looking into whether a drug overdose was the cause.

Police say Jordan’s body was moved to the basement of the house and covered with a sheet in order to conceal a drug sale and drug use.

Jordan’s cellphone was dismantled and put in a clothes dryer and drug paraphernalia was found in the area, according to a criminal complaint.

Anyone with information on Clarke or Gregory’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sharon Police Department at (724) 983-3210 or the Mercer County 911 Center at (724) 662-6110.