YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A warrant was rescinded this week for a downtown business owner who failed to show for a municipal court hearing on tax charges.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set a final pretrial hearing of May 8 for Christian Rinhart, 48, on six misdemeanor counts of failure to file a tax returns.

The charges were filed by the state Department of Taxation. Rinehart pleaded not guilty March 1 at his arraignment.

Rinehart, who owns Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts and O’Donolds downtown, failed to show for an April 10 hearing, which is when the warrant was issued.

Court records show the warrant was rescinded this week and Rinhart appeared in court.

Five of the six charges are for activity at O’Donolds. The final count relates to Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts.