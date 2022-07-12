WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for a driver in a rollover crash Sunday night in Warren.

Iesha Senter, 28, is charged with reckless operation of a vehicle and driving alone on a temporary permit. According to Warren Municipal Court records, a warrant has been issued for Senter’s arrest after a failure to appear in court on the charges on Monday.

According to a traffic crash report, Senter was identified as the person driving a vehicle that hit a curb in the 900 block of Tod Ave. and then rolled over just before 9:30 p.m. The report states that after the crash, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Investigators reported that Senter was later found at Front Street and Tod Avenue.

A citation was issued, and the vehicle was towed from the scene. According to the report, the driver was taken to the hospital for a possible injury.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.