Warrant out for Campbell woman accused of stabbing Masury man in eye with box cutter

Photo is from an unrelated arrest in January 2021.

The man reported that the suspect also stole $70 from him

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Campbell woman who reports say stabbed a Masury man in the eye with a box cutter.

According to a Brookfield police report, a 25-year-old man who lives on Ohio Street reported that 33-year-old Alarria Marshall stabbed him in the eye and stole $70 from him. He said he had been arguing with the woman earlier when she showed up to get her belongings.

The incident happened on Sunday, according to the report.

The report stated that after the stabbing, Marshall ran from the area.

A witness told police that he heard the two arguing and the man say he had been stabbed by Marshall. He said he tried to follow Marshall but said she also pulled the box cutter on him and threatened to stab him and have him shot if he came any closer, the report stated.

Police also took statements from two other witnesses, one of which reported seeing the stabbing.

Police said the victim was evaluated by medical crews but refused treatment.

A warrant for Marshall’s arrest was issued on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated menacing and criminal trespass.