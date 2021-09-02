Warrant issued for woman accused of kidnapping baby found in Youngstown

T’OSHANAE NYESHA DUMAS, wanted by police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force issued an arrest warrant for a woman accused of kidnapping a baby later found in Youngstown.

On Wednesday, police charged T’Oshanae Nyesha Dumas, 23, with kidnapping.

She’s described as 5’2″ and about 210 pounds.

Police want anyone with information about Dumas’ location to contact Cleveland Police Department’s Second District Detective Unit at (216) 623-5218 or the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at (330) 333-1847.

