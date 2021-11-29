Warrant issued in Trumbull County Courthouse damage

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A warrant has been issued for a Youngstown woman in connection to a number of windows broken at the Trumbull County Courthouse.

Joanna McCane has been charged with vandalism. She was arrested and taken to tail Friday afternoon for trespassing and obstructing official business for an incident at a Warren restaurant.

She was released from jail around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police released a photo from a courthouse security camera taken around 3 a.m. It was how they were able to identify a suspect for the vandalism at the courthouse. The damage was called into police later Saturday morning.

Sheriff deputies found over 20 broken windows on three sides of the courthouse. Two detectives went inside and searched the building, but did not find anyone.

They found rocks that may have been used to break the windows.