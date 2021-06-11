Warrant issued for suspect in Youngstown homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A warrant has been issued for a suspect in a homicide Sunday.

Khayree Williams, 24, is charged with aggravated murder for the shooting death of Kesean Bunch, 23.

Bunch was found shot to death about 2 p.m. in a parking lot at Glenwood and West LaClede avenues.

Detective Sgt. Rick Spotleson, lead investigator on the case, said he could not go into details on the case just yet.

The warrant means police have cleared or made an arrest in five of 13 homicides this year. Last year detectives solved 13 of 28 homicides.