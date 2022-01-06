WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a suspect in a shooting late Tuesday night in Warren.

According to Warren Municipal Court records, Dareontai Carmichael, 19, is charged with felonious assault in connection to the shooting of 19-year-old Daquan Perry.

Perry showed up at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Just before midnight Wednesday, officers had received a report of gunshots being heard in the 1600 block of Ogden Ave. NW.

A woman who was at the hospital said she was in the car when shots were fired at the car. At one point, Perry was hit and she drove him to the hospital.

Officers found several shell casings in the 1600 block of Ogden Ave.

The victim’s injuries were listed in a police report as “major.” His current condition is unknown.

Carmichael is not yet in custody. The above photo is from an unrelated arrest in June of 2021.