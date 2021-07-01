Warrant issued for suspect in arson at Youngstown store

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A warrant has been issued for the suspect in an arson earlier this month at a South Side store.

Jamon Winphrie, 23, is charged with arson, a fourth degree felony. The warrant was filed Wednesday in municipal court.

Winphrie is accused of setting fire to the back of Big A’s Drive Through, 2525 Glenwood Ave., about 1:30 a.m. June 21.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the store but the back was heavily damaged.

Investigators were able to identify Winphrie through surveillance footage. He has yet to be taken into custody.

