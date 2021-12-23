WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A warrant was issued Thursday after a Las Vegas man failed to appear for his arraignment in municipal court on misuse of 911 charges.

Police cited Justin Wilder, 31, after an investigation into someone calling 911 over 50 times Wednesday.

Reports said police were told about 1:15 p.m. of the calls and where they might be coming from. An officer went to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Roberts Avenue NW to investigate.

The officer was flagged down by a man in the parking lot who was later determined to be Wilder, reports said. Reports said the officer asked the man who had been calling 911 and Wilder admitted he had been making the calls, reports said.

Reports said Wilder also gave police a fake name before they identified him. He was arrested when police found his identification in his pockets.

Wilder’s brother came outside and told police that his brother was recently hospitalized for mental health issues. Police took Wilder to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for a mental evaluation and released him on summons.