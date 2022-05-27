BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of passing play money off as cash at a local grocery store.

Police say Jeremy Daviduk, 37, of Austintown, used play money at the Giant on Doral Drive last week to purchase items and then cashed out a $100 fake bill for five 20s.

He also used some of the cash he got from the play money transaction to play the lottery, in which he won $100.

According to police, Daviduk has not been arrested yet.

The fake bills were discovered after an employee was closing the cash register.

Police noted the fake bills were marked “The United States Play Money.”