Warrant issued for man accused of beating his wife in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A felony domestic violence warrant was issued today for a man accused of beating his wife in their garage.

Raymond Floyd, 39, of Sheetz Road, is charged with a felony because he has a prior domestic violence conviction from May of 2016 in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman, court documents show.

Police were called about 1:25 p.m. Monday to Floyd’s home for a disturbance and found his wife in the garage bleeding from her eyes, nose and mouth.

Reports said she told police she was sitting in the garage when Floyd began arguing with her then he charged her and knocked her out of the chair she was sitting in.

Floyd punched and choked her until she was able to scream for help which stopped the attack, reports said.

Floyd threatened his wife before leaving, saying that police would not do anything because they are not putting people in jail right now, reports said.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene for her injuries.