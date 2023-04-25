YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police have issued a warrant for another suspect in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Amya Monserrat.

Saun Markese Peterson, 20, is charged with complicity to murder for Monserrat’s death on April 15.

Police are asking for more information on Peterson’s whereabouts. They say he may be driving a black 2010 Mercedes E-Class E350 with an expired Ohio temporary tag “Q478958.” He’s described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, about 5’9″ tall and 160 pounds.

Monserrat was hit by gunfire during a birthday party at Martha’s Boulevard Tavern at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Ravenwood Avenue. According to police, a fight broke out, and there were multiple shooters between two groups — a conflict that has been going on for a couple of weeks.

Another suspect, a 17-year-old boy, is already in custody on murder charges stemming from the shooting.

Anyone with information on Peterson can call the Youngstown Police Department or the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

The investigation into Monserrat’s murder is still ongoing, and additional charges may be

forthcoming.