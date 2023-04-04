WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Warren woman who failed to appear in court on child endangering charges stemming from an incident in February.

V’aira Vaughn, 27, was charged with three counts of child endangering charges in February after police say she was arrested while her children were left home alone.

According to a police report, on Feb. 12, Vaughn was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of obstructing official business, driving under the influence, driving while suspended and having an open container in the car.

The report states that after Vaughn was arrested in Vienna Township, she called police around 4:45 a.m. from the jail to let them know her children were at home alone.

When police arrived, they heard a baby crying and found the door was unlocked. When officers went inside, they found a 10-year-old and two seven-month-old children in baby rockers.

The report states the children were left alone for roughly eight hours.

The 10-year-old told the police that her mother left around 7 p.m. the night before and that she hired a babysitter and the babysitter must have left. However, Vaughn told police she left the children alone, according to the report. Police say it is unknown if the children had a babysitter.

Officers said the two babies seemed to be having trouble breathing and they saw in the kitchen unopened respiration medication prescribed to the infants. The 10-year-old told them the medication had been sitting there for a week.

The babies were taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment before the kids were released to a family member by Children Services.

According to court records, during Vaughn’s arraignment Feb. 13, the children were given to the care of a family member until Children Services ruled that they could be released. Vaughn then posted $2,500 bond and was released.

Court records state that she failed to appear for a pretrial on Tuesday, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.