Warning signs your child may have scoliosis

(WKBN) – June is National Scoliosis Awareness Month. Many of you might remember getting screened in school, but many schools have gotten away from this.

Doctors we talked to say scoliosis is usually detected in children between ages 10 to 15.

It’s more common in girls, about 10 times more likely, but doctors aren’t sure why that is.

Scoliosis can also show up later in adults as the body ages, starting around 60 years old.

“It requires an E-ray for diagnosis and when they take the X-ray, usually, a radiologist will come up with a measurement of how much those vertebrae are tilted, if at all. To be scoliosis, it has to be at least 10 degrees. Based on the curvature from there, we can talk about treatment,” said Andrew Schmutz, a chiropractor at Mercy Health.

Summertime is one time of year where parents might notice a problem with their child’s spine as kids are outside and more active.

Common signs to look for in your child are rounded shoulders, protruding shoulder blades and uneven hips.