YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — If you have plans to set off fireworks for the holiday, you may want to check with your state laws before allowing underage children to take part.

In June, one Ohio mother was charged with a felony child endangering charge when she bought fireworks for a minor and another child was injured.

Ohio law states that no person under the age of 18 can buy or set off fireworks. They also cannot be within 150 feet of the discharge point of aerial fireworks.

According to Ohio Revised Code, section 3743.01, fireworks consist of a composition or device prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or an audible effect by combustion, deflagration or detonation. However, there are some exceptions.

The Nationwide Children’s Hospital conducted a study that shows that children under 15 account for 25% of firework injuries. It also says boys are two times more likely to be injured.

The hospital recommends not letting children play with fireworks, even sparklers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit — hot enough to melt some metals.

“Parents that bring their kids out and buy the residential grade fireworks, you know your kids are important to you, so you want to make sure that they’re safe,” said Red, White & BOOM! fireworks director Earl Burke. “But remember, those fireworks only last a few minutes, but those injuries last forever.”

There have been other cases where adults have been arrested when children are injured by fireworks, even when the adult is the one handling them.

Ellery Penas, of Millbrae, California was charged with abuse – endangering child with possible great bodily injury, discharging fireworks – likely to injure, possession of dangerous fireworks, and using unregistered fireworks. Penas allegedly lit off a multi-round firework launcher when the child was struck and severely burned, according to the Lake County Record-Bee.

It is important to know your state laws and take precautions when lighting fireworks around children.

CPSC also lists other safety precautions to take when lighting and handling fireworks.