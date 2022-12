COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Three warming stations are opening up tonight in Columbiana County because of an outage in Unity Township.

It was caused by an accident on Route 14, according to the county’s EMA director.

Power is not expected to be restored until possibly Saturday afternoon.

People who need a warmer place can go to the Unity Fire Station (Routes 14 and 165), East Palestine Fire Station (Clark Street) or the Community Center in East Palestine City Park.