YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Amid the expansive power outages following the high winds on Saturday, groups and organizations across the Valley are offering resources to help those affected by the storm.
Mineral Ridge: Weathersfield Fire Department is offering a warming station at its Mineral Ridge location at 3588 Main St.
Struthers: Warming and charging stations will be available at St. Nicks Great Hall at 764 Fifth St. and Amvets at 305 Elm Street.
West Middlesex: There will be warming stations, water and restrooms available at the township building at 3439 Hubbard-Middlesex Rd. The West Middlesex Presbyterian Church at 3082 E. Main St. will be available as a warming station as well.
This list will be updated as more stations become available.