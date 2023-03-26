Power outage warning banner. Power outage icon and sign on a black and yellow vector background. Blackout poster. Vector illustration EPS10.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Amid the expansive power outages following the high winds on Saturday, groups and organizations across the Valley are offering resources to help those affected by the storm.

Mineral Ridge: Weathersfield Fire Department is offering a warming station at its Mineral Ridge location at 3588 Main St.

Struthers: Warming and charging stations will be available at St. Nicks Great Hall at 764 Fifth St. and Amvets at 305 Elm Street.

West Middlesex: There will be warming stations, water and restrooms available at the township building at 3439 Hubbard-Middlesex Rd. The West Middlesex Presbyterian Church at 3082 E. Main St. will be available as a warming station as well.

This list will be updated as more stations become available.