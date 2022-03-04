WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman reported Wednesday that she is being blackmailed after sharing photos with a man she met online.

The 50-year-old victim reported to Warren police that she communicates with the suspect online through the Hangouts and Facebook app.

She said that she sent the man revealing pictures of herself through Facebook Messenger and that she deleted them on her end, however, the woman said the suspect kept the pictures and said he would ruin her life if she doesn’t cooperate with him. She said he also asked her for money, according to a police report.

The woman told police she hasn’t sent the man any money yet but is worried he will post the pictures.