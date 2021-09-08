Waren councilwoman seeking input from residents on how to spend CARES Act money

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Warren is continuing efforts to hear from residents on how they would like to see CARES Act funding spent.

Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold is holding a meeting to discuss the issue with residents in Warren’s 6th Ward.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at TCAP, 1230 Palmyra Rd. SW.

The city has $28 million in rescue plan funds.

Brief surveys will be available for residents to list ideas on how they think the money should be spent. Mayor Doug Franklin will be available at 5:30 p.m. to hear the submissions.

A city-wide, town hall meeting was held Aug. 18 where various members of the community spoke before the mayor and gave ideas. At that time, many expressed concerns about the sidewalks and parks.

Warren residents will also receive a survey in their water bills in the coming weeks.