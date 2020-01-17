Warden’s trap to catch loose dog goes missing in Trumbull County

The dog warden's office said it doesn't know who would have taken it or why, but it needs the missing one back

NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Who took a live trap out of a field in Trumbull County? That’s the question the dog warden’s office is asking after the trap it set last week vanished.

“To this day still, nobody’s come forward with the trap,” said Deputy Dog Warden Charles Parks.

The live trap was set in a field near Newton Tomlinson and Selkirk Bush roads in Newton Township.

The warden’s office is trying to catch a loose dog it has been getting calls about.

“They seen the dog a few times, spotted it,” Parks said. “I think a few people tried to catch it themselves and couldn’t get it, so we went out and set the trap.”

The Trumbull County Dog Warden’s Office said within 24 hours of setting the trap, it disappeared. They put it out on January 7 and by January 8, it was gone.

“I thought they went to the wrong spot when they said the trap was gone,” Parks said. “I said, ‘It can’t be, they gotta be at the wrong spot.’ I went out there — gone. It blew my mind.”

This kind of trap can cost up to $700. The dog warden’s office said it doesn’t know who would have taken it or why, but it needs the missing one back.

“If you come across the trap or if you have the trap, give us a call, or bring it in yourself or set it back there and give us a call. Tell somebody but we really need our trap,” Parks said.

You can contact the Trumbull County Dog Warden’s Office by calling 330-675-2787.