Wanted Mercer County man, accused of kidnapping N.C. teen, dead after officer-involved shooting in Arkansas

The police officer that was shot by Ice is reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital

(WKBN/KARK/WGHP) – The Mercer County man accused of sexually assaulting a teen, who was being searched for by the Pennsylvania State Police has died.

PSP issued a warrant for the arrest of 38-year-old William Ice on Feb. 9. Investigators at the time said they believed he was on the run.

Ice was reported driving a 2002 Dodge Sport. Around 8 p.m. Saturday night, Arkansas State Police officers recognized the vehicle parked at a McDonald’s restaurant in Lonoke.

The officers went to inspect the car and saw two people inside and ordered the driver, later identified as Ice, out of the vehicle, according to a press release.

Police say, Ice exited the car and aimed the gun at one of the officers and began shooting, critically wounding the officer.

The other officer was uninjured and returned fire as Ice took off in the Dodge Sport.

Another officer in the area spotted Ice fleeing the scene and chased him until his car got stuck in a snowbank, according to officials.

That’s when the second person in the car got out and ran – Who was later determined to be 14-year-old Savannah Childress from Denton, N.C. Childress was allegedly kidnapped by Ice, according to the press release.

She was later safely found by state police.

The trooper who was on the chase found Ice critically injured from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ice was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

The police officer that was shot by Ice is reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

Multiple agencies worked together in this investigation, including the FBI, Arkansas State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and other local law enforcement agencies.