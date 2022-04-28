YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police were looking for last week during a drug raid is now in custody.

Kevin Clinkscale, 36, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and having weapons under disability.

Last Friday, U.S. Marshals went to a home on Coronado Avenue, looking for Clinkscale.

Instead, they reported finding a gun and drugs in plain sight.

Members of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force arrested Stephen Johnson and issued a warrant for Clinkscale’s arrest.

Investigators reported seizing suspected fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana from the home, as well as half a dozen guns, including a pair of rifles with ammunition and $14,000 in cash during the raid.