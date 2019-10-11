WANTED: Dangerous fugitives charged in recent Youngstown shooting

If you have information on where they are, contact the U. S. Marshals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for two wanted fugitives charged in a Youngstown shooting last month.

Robert Young IV, 43, is 6’1″ tall and weighs 245 pounds. He is charged with two counts of felonious assault.

Nichole Taylor, 38, is 5’5″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She is charged with felonious assault and complicity to felonious assault.

They’re accused of shooting two people on Sept. 19, officials say. Both are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on where they are, contact the U.S. Marshals by calling 1-866-4WANTED or by texting keyword “WANTED” and your tip to 847411.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.