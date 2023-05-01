YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “I Want My 80s Tour with Rick Springfield” is coming to the Youngstown Amphitheatre this summer.

The show is set for August. 4.

Springfield is known for his hits “Jessie’s Girl,” “I’ve Done Everything For You,” and “Love Somebody” among others, and his role as Noah Drake on General Hospital.

Springfield will be joined by The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone for the show.

Tickets are available online for presale on Thursday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the password JESSE.

Regular tickets go on sale May 5 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and at the Southwoods Health Box Office.

Seats range from $40 to $145.50.