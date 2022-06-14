(WKBN) – A local city and township are hiring.

Austintown is looking to bring on more firefighters. Applications are being taken to establish a full-time hiring list for the position of paramedic/firefighter.

The starting pay is $43,277 and tops out at $55,877 after three years at full-time.

You can find the application online and read more about the department’s bargaining agreement.

The Hubbard City Electric Department is also hiring. They are looking for a full-time lineman – C position, which is entry-level, however, the position has the potential to advance to journeyman lineman A through the apprentice program.

Applicants must have experience working with voltages up to 600 volts, knowledge of power delivery and safety and be able to get a Class B CDL within six months.

You can apply by sending a resume to the mayor’s office or delivering it in person to the City of Hubbard, 220 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Resumes are being accepted until 4 p.m. Thursday, June 30.