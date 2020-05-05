Want to have a garage sale? Here is what you need to know

If you are planning to have a garage sale, or any outside sale for that matter, there are some guidelines you'll need to follow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s that time of year when garage sales typically crop up, and this year those sales could start happening soon.

If you are planning to have a garage sale or any outside sale for that matter, there are some guidelines you’ll need to follow to keep everyone safe, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Social distancing should be maintained by doing the following:

Place posters encouraging social distancing for customers to see upon arrival and while shopping

Set up tables and chairs within 6 feet apart

Use heavy-duty tape to form a flow for customers to follow throughout the sale

Ask customers to stand in line, while spread apart, during high traffic times

Tables and chairs should be cleaned several times throughout the day and make sure all merchandise is washed and dried or wiped down with a disinfectant product before placing on a table for sale.

Wear masks and disposable gloves at all times during the sale and have hand sanitizer with at 60% alcohol placed on tables for customers to use.

Check with your local municipality as to when they will begin issuing permits.

For answers to your COVID-19 questions, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).