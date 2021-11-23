Want a seat on the transit authority board?

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners are looking to fill two seats on the board of the Western Reserve Port Authority (WRPA).

The terms are four years beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

WRPA oversees policies for the authority, staffing, budgets and proposed potential projects.

Interested candidates can submit a letter of interest to Board of Trumbull County Commissioners, 160 High St. NW, Warren, Ohio 44481 or email at commissioners@co.trumbull.oh.us. by Tues. Dec. 14, 2021.

For more information, email John Moliterno at jmolitnero@westernreserveportauthority.com.