Want a greener thumb? Columbiana’s Way Station can help

They are looking for people to sign up for their gardening program beginning soon

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Three years ago Trish and Mark Edwards started gardening at the The Way Station’s community garden, and while the food is great, they say the community is even better.

“I like community, and I think we all have things we can give to each other and take from each other, so that’s what I like about it,” Trish Edwards said.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to connect with people on a basic level, you know, ‘Would you like some tomatoes?’” Mark Edwards said.

Speaking of tomatoes, according to Mark, they grow a lot of them but have grown many crops over the years, and anyone that signs up to use the garden can, too.

“We have herbs, flowers, vegetables, offer a lot of possibilities for learning about plants and how things grow,” said Greg Bowman, the volunteer garden coordinator at The Way Station.

The garden offers four 4-foot by 10-foot, all-organic garden beds to plant in. Each bed can be divided in half to accommodate more people.

“I’m always encouraging people to be part of what grows, the change of the seasons, learning how food grows, how green beans and corn, how those things go from a seed to an actual crop that you can use in your kitchen,” Bowman said.

Bowman said you don’t have to have a green thumb. He can assist and teach everyone how to make plants and crops grow.

“I think things you pick from a garden taste better than the stuff you get at the grocery store, especially tomatoes,” Trish Edwards said.

Mark added that he prefers fresh over frozen vegetables.

This year, Trish said they are planning to grow carrots, different varieties of lettuce, tomatoes and may add one or two other crops.

Anyone that would like to sign up can call The Way Station at 330-482-5072.