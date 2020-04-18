Walrus Subs begin redesigning after March fire

On Saturday, owner Alie Ruheim says his plan is to reopen in two to four months

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been just over a month since a fire tore through Walrus Subs in Austintown.

On Saturday, owner Alie Ruheim says his plan is to reopen in two to four months.

The first stage of gutting the insides of the restaurant is underway and the redesign has a chance to make way for a new sit-down dining area inside.

“We weren’t able to do that before. We could have done the remodeling and all that, but this kind of opens a new door because it’s something we’ve always looked at, adding a sit-down to it,” said Ruheim.

Walrus Subs is set to celebrate nine years in Austintown in August.

Ruheim says he’ll do his best to make sure they’re open for it.