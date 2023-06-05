BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman police responded to reports of a Walmart theft that ended in a car chase and then foot pursuit of one suspect while the other remains at large, according to reports.

Boardman police were called to the Walmart at 1300 Doral Drive just before 11 p.m. Friday for reports of a theft in progress. Police were given a description of a man seen filling bags with merchandise and were informed that the man got into a dark-colored Chevrolet with plates matching a vehicle reported as stolen in Warren.

Reports state police were able to locate the vehicle on South Avenue and began pursuit, attempting to initiate a traffic stop on South Avenue by E. Judson Avenue. The driver failed to comply and the pursuit began as the vehicle continually drove through stop signs, red lights and accelerated to approximately 66 mph, according to reports.

The pursuit traveled west on E. Judson Avenue, south on Erie Street, west on Midlothian Boulevard, and the car attempted to turn north on Hudson Avenue but turned too fast and lost control, sliding into a yard and almost hitting a tree. The pursuit continued through four more streets before coming to a stop at Hudson Avenue once more, according to the police report.

Reports state two suspects jumped out of the car and began running southeast. A Boardman officer then chased the driver on foot, where reports state the man fell and, after failing to comply multiple times with officer orders to get on the ground, was taken into custody.

The driver stated he didn’t know the name of the vehicle’s passenger and would not verify his own identity, according to reports.

Police were provided an image of the suspect by Walmart security, and reports state it did not match the driver in custody.

The driver was transported to Mahoning County Jail where he is facing charges of failure to comply, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He was booked into the jail as a “John Doe,” the report stated.

The passenger of the car was not apprehended.