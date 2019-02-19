Walmart shows it's a contender with Amazon

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

(AP and CNN) - Walmart is beating expectations on profit and revenue, and e-commerce sales surged during the fourth quarter.

The company had a fourth-quarter profit of $3.69 billion, or $1.27 per share. Earnings, removing one-time items, were $1.41 per share, which is 8 cents better than analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The Bentonville, Arkansas, company had revenue of $138.79 billion, also better than expected.

Sales at established U.S. Walmart Inc. stores jumped 4.2 percent, easily beating projections.

Walmart's performance is encouraging after a dismal government report on December sales from U.S. retailers.

A CNN report shows Walmart's recent moves to improve stores and expand online have worked. The mega-retailer is focusing on offering its low-and-middle income shopping base cheaper and more convenient ways to buy groceries. It has also poured money into sprucing up stores and raising wages for workers.

The company has more than 4,700 US stores, and more than 90% of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, according to the CNN report.