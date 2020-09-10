Walmart says they accept cash, despite customer’s impression

Company officials did say that some self-checkouts may be transitioning to card only

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – WKBN First News received an inquiry into our newsroom claiming that the Walmart in Hermitage was not accepting cash for purchases.

We reached out to Walmart at its corporate headquarters and learned that the mega-retailer is still accepting cash for all purchases.

The company encourages customers to pay with a credit or bank card and to use correct change due to the coin shortage, company officials said, but that cash is an accepted form of payment at all of its stores.

Company officials did say that some self-checkouts may be transitioning to card only, but cash is accepted at other checkouts.

Like most retailers, we’re experiencing the effects of the nationwide coin shortage. We’re asking customers to pay with card or use correct change when possible if they need to pay with cash. Cash is welcome at all of our stores. However, we have converted some of our self-checkout registers to card only registers. Customers also have the option to donate their change to charity. Avani Dudhia, Walmart Corporate Communications

