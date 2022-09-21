BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A spokesperson from First Energy said that WalMart and other stores in Boardman are closed Wednesday due to a power outage.

The company said that WalMart and Giant Eagle have completely lost power. PetSmart is partially without power.

First Energy said that the outages are due to equipment issues.

First Energy expects power to be restored for the stores at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This comes after Hubbard Schools were under a 2 hour delay Wednesday due to power outages that were also caused by equipment issues. Over 80% of Hubbard Township residents were affected by the outages.