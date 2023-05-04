YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Walmart is hitting the Valley with its mobile wellness unit.

The mobile unit will stop in Liberty on Friday, May 5 before moving to Cleveland.

Free services include:

All approved vaccines and immunizations, both for adults and children.

Health and vision screenings, including blood pressure measurement and BMI calculation

Consultations with licensed pharmacists to review prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, discuss possible interactions and side effects and consider alternatives and money-saving options

Eyeglass adjustments and cleanings

Local partners will also be on hand at each stop with additional resources.

It’s all part of Walmart’s Health and Wellness Day.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walmart on Goldie Road in Liberty Township.

Insurance isn’t required, but if you have it, bring your card.